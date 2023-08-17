Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 updated with stability improvements

Microsoft has released the latest update for Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11. It's now available to download for all members of the Windows Insider program. In case you are not familiar with it, this is a software engine that allows Android apps to run on Windows 11 PCs.

The new version number is 2307.40000.5.0. This looks to be a fairly small update, with Microsoft stating it has some unnamed "improvements to system and graphics reliability." Here is the full changelog:

What’s New Platform stability improvements.

Updated latest Chromium WebView to version 115.

Android 13 security updates

Current Windows Insiders who are also developers will want to offer up some feedback on the Windows Subsystem for Android. They can do so in the Feedback Hub under Apps, and then Windows Subsystem for Android.

You can also check out the Troubleshooting and FAQ for mobile apps info on the Microsoft Windows support page.

You can download Windows Subsystem for Android with the Amazon App Store from the Microsoft Store on compatible PCs running Windows 11. Hardware requirements for WSA are available here.

Developers who would like to run Android apps on Windows 11 with this subsystem should check out its Microsoft GitHub page for this very subject.

The same page also lets you report a bug in the subsystem, submit requests for a new feature, or report if something is wrong with the subsystem's documentation. You can also just simply interact with other Android-to-Windows developers on the page as well.

Microsoft has already released a new Canary Channel update for Windows 11 for members of the Insider program earlier this week along with a new Windows Server vNext preview update.

Today, it released a small update for the Windows 11 Paint app that added support for centered canvas for the digital art tool.