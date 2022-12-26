F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

Following all the Death Stranding ruckus from yesterday, the Epic Games Store has changed the giveaway to a new game right on schedule. The latest daily drop has turned out to be a copy of F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, a Metroidvania experience by indie Chinese studio TiGames.

Released in 2021, the game touts dieselpunk and oriental-style aesthetics, putting you into the shoes of the ace pilot rabbit Rayton who is going up against a mechanical army. An interconnected map with distinct themes, shortcuts, and puzzles, along with three unique weapons to use depending on the situation are here as well.

Here's how the developer describes the setting:

Six years ago, the Machine Legion invaded and colonized the Torch City, which was originally inhabited by animals. Rayton, the former soldier in the resistance war, has been living in seclusion since then. After his friend is forcibly arrested, Rayton reclaims his mechanical fist and steps to his journey fighting back.

You can now grab F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch for free from the Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. The title usually sports a $29.99 price tag when it is not on sale. Coming next is the 13th giveaway of this 15-day promotion, and it will be unveiled at 8am PT tomorrow, December 27.