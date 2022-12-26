Apple iPhone Xs is over $200 off on Amazon for only $245

Right now on Amazon you can pick up a refurbished Apple iPhone Xs at up to 45% off in several configurations. The best deal is the aforementioned 45% discount, which is for the 256 GB variant in "excellent condition" now only $245, which is $204.99 off its $449.99 list price. As a reminder, the Xs originally started at $999 for the 64 GB version. The iPhone Xs is also still supported for iOS 16.

Here's a reminder of the phone's highlights:

The iPhone Xs was a direct successor to the iPhone X, coming with 5.8- OLED screen in storage tiers of 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It includes a Super Retina 458ppi screen offering 60% greater dynamic range for better colors on your photos and videos. The bodies are made of "surgical grade stainless steel". Apple also says that the glass is the most durable ever seen in a smartphone. The devices are powered by Apple's custom-designed A12 chip. The SoC includes a six-core CPU, a quad-core GPU, and it even has a dedicated neural engine. The neural engine, similar to Huawei's Neural Processing Unit, can handle five trillion AI operations per second, where the A11 Bionic could handle 600 billion. The A12 was Apple's first 7nm processor, at the time of shipping in 2019 Qualcomm's latest chip, the Snapdragon 845, was 10nm, while Intel was still using 14nm and AMD at 12nm.

The rear camera boasts a 12MP lens and a 12MP telephoto lens for lossless 2x zoom. Both lenses have optical image stabilization, and the apertures are f/1.8 and f/2.4.

The front camera is a seven-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 sensor, and Apple says it's faster. Combined with the IR camera, it can do portrait mode, just like on the iPhone X.

There's dual-SIM support, one of which is physical and the other is embedded. However this example is unlocked, so you can put whatever you want in it. However, there are also several options locked to AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon available too.

