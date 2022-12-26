AMD could dominate Intel when 14th Gen Meteor Lake takes on Ryzen 7040 Phoenix APUs

Back when Intel announced its Arc discrete GPUs in March, the company made a big fuss about being the first in the industry with full AV1 support. While it was certainly true at that time, Intel could make no major impact in the market as Arc was repeatedly delayed and both AMD and Nvidia have since caught up with their own solutions on GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs and Radeon RX 7000 series, respectively.

Over on the integrated graphics side of things, Intel has now confirmed that its next 14th Gen Meteor Lake processors will have AV1 encoding. The company has detailed in full the media capabilities of Meteor Lake (MTL) and it looks really robust:

Hardware Encoding, Low Power Encoding (VDEnc/Huc) Codec Type MTL AVC Input *More Max Res. 4k JPEG Input/Output **Note Max Res. 16k HEVC 8bit Input NV12/YUY2/AYUV/RGB Max Res. 16k*** HEVC 10bit Input P010/Y210/Y410/RGB Max Res. 16k*** VP9 8bit Input NV12/AYUV Max Res. 8k VP9 10bit Input P010/Y410 Max Res. 8k AV1 8bit Input NV12 Max Res. 8k AV1 10bit Input P010 Max Res. 8k

*More: KBL/CFL/ICL/TGL AVC encoding supported input formats: NV12/YUY2/YUYV/YVYU/UYVY/AYUV/ARGB

**Note: JPEG encoding supports input format NV12/YUY2/UYVY/ABGR/Y8 and output format YUV400/YUV420/YUV422H_2Y/YUV444/RGB24.

***: 16k=16384x12288

The onboard Meteor Lake graphics is purportedly going to be based on the new "Xe LPG" architecture which will succeed Xe LP that was on previous-gen parts. If reports are to be believed, then Intel is unlikely to release Meteor Lake before the second half of 2023, and probably around Q4.

The powerful encoding engine could potentially mean a lot of success for Intel in the laptop market as the Xe LPG graphics will do the heavy lifting for video encoding whereas the paired discrete GPU can focus on the gaming side.

However, Intel's x86 rival AMD is also gearing up with its own AV1 encoding features on next-gen Ryzen 7040 series Phoenix APUs. These will pack RDNA 3-based integrated graphics and overall, RDNA 3 looks to be a massive improvement for AV1 encoding when compared to RDNA 2. And while Intel's solution is likely to be better, AMD's AV1 encoding prowess could be more than good enough for most people.

Meanwhile, AMD is once again expected to dominate Intel in terms of shader performance as RDNA 3 APUs are said to be bringing decent uplift over the current-gen Ryzen 6000 series that features RDNA 2. It is rumored that Phoenix's performance could rival an Nvidia RTX 3060 which implies it could be a major win for Team Red as the Blue guys are already quite far behind AMD's current 6000 series APUs.

Source: Intel (GitHub) via VideoCardz