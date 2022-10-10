Windows 11 Beta Preview build 22623.741 includes fix for taskbar crashing explorer.exe

Today, the Redmond company has released an update with new builds 22621.741 and 22623.741 (KB5018503). The company writes on its blog post:

Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.741 and Build 22623.741 (KB5018503) to the Beta Channel. Build 22623.741 = New features rolling out.

Build 22621.741 = New features off by default.

As pointed out with the previous Beta build that was released a week and a half ago, you may notice that the 22622 build has been changed to 22623. Microsoft elaborated on the change, below:

Insiders who were previously on Build 22622 will automatically get moved to Build 22623 via an enablement package. The enablement package artificially increments the build number for the update with new features getting rolled out and turned on to make it easier to differentiate from devices with the update with features off by default. This approach is being used for the Beta Channel only and is not indicative of any changes or plans for final feature rollouts.

and without further ado, here's What’s new in Build 22623.741

There are no new features in this build.

Here are the fixes just in Build 22623.741

[Tablet-optimized taskbar]

NOTE: These fixes will only show if tablet-optimized taskbar is enabled on your device. Tablet-optimized taskbar is still rolling out to Windows Insiders and not yet available for everyone. We fixed the issue causing the taskbar to sometimes collapse when it should be expanded if there are no running windows on the desktop.

We fixed an issue that would occur when using the left or right edge gestures resulting in the Widgets or Notification Center (respectively) to overlap with or look truncated by the taskbar.

Fixed an issue that was causing the tablet-optimized taskbar to crash explorer.exe if you entered the overflow flyout. [System Tray Updates]

NOTE: These fixes will only show if tablet-optimized taskbar with System Tray updates is enabled on your device. Tablet-optimized taskbar and System Tray is still rolling out to Windows Insiders and not yet available for everyone. Fixed an issue so that Quick Settings items can now be rearranged with touch again.

Here are the bug fixes for both Build 22621.741 and Build 22623.741:

We fixed an issue that affects Server Manager. It might reset the wrong disk when several disks have the same UniqueId.

We fixed localization issues for some setup files. These issues might stop you from creating installation media for non-English languages.

And finally, here are the known issues:

[General] We’re looking into reports that audio stopped working for some Insiders in recent Beta Channel builds. [Tablet-optimized taskbar] The taskbar sometimes flashes when transitioning between desktop posture and tablet posture.

The taskbar takes longer than expected to transition to the touch-optimized version when switching between desktop posture and tablet posture.

When using the bottom right edge gesture to see Quick Settings, the taskbar sometimes stays stuck in the expanded state, instead of dismissing to collapsed state.

You can find the official blog post here.