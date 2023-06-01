Following Windows 11 RAR support, Microsoft Winget gets ZIP install, native PowerShell

Microsoft recently turned a lot of heads when it announced support for opening RAR files on Windows 11. WinRAR, which has often been a staple on people's PCs for such archive file formats seems to have mixed feelings about the matter as it also appreciates what Microsoft has done.

In related news, Microsoft has now added support for installing ZIP files on its Windows Package Manager CLI or winget with the latest version. Aside from that, it has also received native PowerShell support, and many more changes and bugfixes. These two major features were requested back in 2020.

The full changelog is given below:

Features

  • Support installing .zip files #140
  • Add Native PowerShell Support #221
  • Support --no-upgrade option for install flow #2655

Bugs

  • Fix issue that only 1 dependency package is installed #2761
  • Crash in list command #2273
  • Add SYSTEM to explicit ACLs #2370

What's Changed

You can head over to GitHub to download the latest Winget version 1.4.11071.

