WingetUI latest update gets improvements for Windows 11 as well as Windows 10, and more

WingetUI, which is a third-party GUI utility tool for managing CLI package managers like Winget or Scoop, has received its latest update today. The new update, version 1.5.2, fixes blurry textures on Windows 10, and improves task manager context menu positioning on Windows 11. Aside from these, there are several other improvements and bug fixes like those related to .NET, PNG files, and more. You can view the changelog for WingetUI 1.5.2 below:

General Changelog: Improvements in the settings page: Utilities regarding winget shouldn't enable scoop anymore Reorganized the headers Added a submenu for experimental features

Added a section to view, add and remove scoop buckets

Added a new screenshot viewer on the info window

Improved general keyboard navigation

Improved blurry textures on Windows 10 systems

Fixed issues with scoop custom buckets

Fixed some issues regarding global scoop installations

Improved taskbar context menu positioning on Windows 11 systems

Added the update date and the release notes on the information window

The number of installed packages will vary when uninstalling an app

Fixed an issue where the window would drift across app restarts

Fixed an issue where winget wouldn't detect wingetui

Improved dialogs, fixing an issue where the user couldn't interact with them

Fixed issues with application info parsing on botw winget and scoop

Optimized PNG files, thanks to @panther7

Fixed issues with .NET runtimes and with MSVC++2010 (thanks microsoft for messing up IDs and adding double spaces on them)

Improved scoop installer, thanks to @panther7

Fixed broken select/unselect all on the updates and the installed section

Fixed loading loops when no package menagers were enabled

Fixed misidentified packages

WingetUI now detects Microsoft Store packages properly on the installed tab

Added fluent context menus to even more areas of the UI

migrated servers to www.marticliment.com, instead of the old www.somepythonthings.tk

You can download the latest WingetUI from GitHub where you can also view the detailed changelog.