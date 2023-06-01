Windows 11 Beta Channel (KB5026443) adds WPA3 support to Phone Link instant hotspot

Today, Microsoft has released builds 22621.1830 and 22631.1830 (KB5026443) to the Beta Channel for Windows 11 Insiders. The company writes in its blog post:

Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1830 and Build 22631.1830 (KB5026443) to the Beta Channel. Build 22631.1830 = New features rolling out.

= New features rolling out. Build 22621.1830 = New features off by default.

There's just one new feature in this release. It adds WPA3 support to the Phone Link instant hotspot feature:

Changes and Improvements in Build 22631.1830 [Networking] We added WPA3 support to the Phone Link instant hotspot feature for more secure connections to a phone’s hotspot. Also made fixes to respect metered connection settings, reduce duplicate profiles, and show the phone’s display name in the network list.

Microsoft also has a reminder for Beta Insider users:

REMINDER: Insiders who were previously on Build 22624 will automatically get moved to Build 22631 via an enablement package. The enablement package artificially increments the build number for the update with new features getting rolled out and turned on to make it easier to differentiate from devices with the update with features off by default. This approach is being used for the Beta Channel only and is not indicative of any changes or plans for final feature rollouts. Insiders who landed in the group with new features turned off by default (Build 22621.xxxx) can check for updates and choose to install the update that will have features rolling out (Build 22631.xxxx).

Here's some more info for Insiders:

