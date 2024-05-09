Xbox Free Play Days bring Destiny 2 expansions, Cities: Skylines Remastered and more

The Free Play Days program of Microsoft has another weekend offer waiting for Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, with three titles available to try out for no extra cost. The titles are Crime Boss: Rockay City, Cities: Skylines – Remastered and From Space. At the same time, all Xbox players are now able to jump into three Destiny 2 expansions without the need for any memberships.

Anyone jumping into Destiny 2 from now through June 4 now have access to Bungie's Shadowkeep, Beyond Light and The Witch Queen expansions for completely free. The base game is already a free-to-play experience, but this offer adds a majority of the game's content that's worth playing for no cost ahead of The Final Shape expansion launch.

Going back to the standard Free Play Days offers, the Cities: Skylines Remaster is an updated version of the original city builder. It's maps include 25 tiles to build cities across, a map editor, improved tools and UI elements, and better performance over the last-gen release.

Also a part of the latest Free Play Days promotion is Crime Boss: Rockay City, a cooperative FPS that has criminal teams pulling off heists in various intense situations involving plenty of action-movie set pieces. Its cast touts movie starts such as Michael Madsen, Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, and more. Lastly, From Space arrives as a top-down cooperative shooter that has you fighting an endless army of pink aliens with up to three friends.

To make any playthroughs following the games' temporary promotions easier, discounts are also live for all the titles on the Free Play Days offer. Don't forget that progress from the promotion will carry over when purchasing a game (or expansion). Here are store links to the available titles, plus what platforms they are playable on:

The Free Play Days of this weekend will end on Sunday, May 12 11:59 pm PDT. The Destiny 2 expansions offer will run through June 4.