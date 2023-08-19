Future Chromebooks could get ultra-wideband (UWB) technology

Google might be testing a new wireless communication protocol. Although just a test at the moment, Google is reportedly prepping ultra-wideband (UWB) tech for Chromebooks.

Chrome Unboxed has found references to the new protocol on Chromium Gerrit, a web-based tool that allows developers to submit and review code changes for the Chromium project (Via Android Authority).

Google is reportedly testing a few use cases for the technology, including Chromebook-to-Chromebook connections, Chromebook-to-phone connections, and multiple-user versions of those pairings.

It's safe to say that we'll have to wait a while before this technology makes it into an actual product. As Robby Payne writes for Chrome Unboxed:

It could be a while before the first device appears with UWB in tow, but it’s super-exciting to see it at least starting. And while I’m sure the applications could be far more widespread than I can imagine at the moment, I can already see the possibilities for connections with peripherals like phones, watches or even something like earbuds down the line.

As the outlet points out, the possibilities for UWB are endless. For those who are unfamiliar, UWB is a short-range, wireless communication protocol that uses radio waves. However, it differs from Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in that it operates at a much higher frequency. This allows UWB to achieve much greater accuracy and precision (Via Computer World).

Chrome Unboxed compares UWB with a type of radar that can continuously scan an entire room and precisely lock onto an object. This makes it ideal for applications like precise location tracking, secure wireless payments, and real-time object identification.

This technology may have the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with our gadgets. And it seems Chromebooks will not be the only devices with UWB. A recent report revealed Google might pack the tech on the upcoming Pixel Watch 2 as well.