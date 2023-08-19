Weekend PC Game Deals: Triple bundles, double freebies, Forza to try, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble is sending players to space with its latest games bundle. The three-tiered collection is dubbed Spaced Out, and it is carrying seven games.

For $10, Journey to the Savage Planet and Breathedge come through in the beginning tier. A 55% coupon for the former game's Hot Garbage DLC is also included here. Going up a tier adds on three more games: The Outer Worlds, VR title Trover Saves the Universe, and The Entropy Centre for $15.

The final tier will cost you $30, which brings all the expansions of Outer Worlds, and a copy of High On Life. There are almost three weeks of time left on the bundle to make your decision.

City building and tycoon fans also have a bundle waiting for them. the If You Build It collection brings with it Evil Genius 2: World Domination and Frozenheim in the starting tier for $10. Paying $13 instead will add on Airborne Kingdom, Pan'orama, and The Tenants in the second tier of the bundle. Paying the full $22 price of the bundle will get you two more games: The Universim and Prehistoric Kingdom.

Fanatical also has a brand-new charity bundle running with quite a few interesting games. For $7.99, the Into Games Bundle carries Evil Genius 2 World Domination (just like above), Little Orpheus, Sable, West of Dead, Overcooked, Yooka-Laylee, Attack of the Earthlings, Tango Fiesta, Arcade Spirits, Autonauts, The Assembly, Big Crown: Showdown.

Epic Game Store's latest drop of free games carried copies of Black Book and Dodo Peak, continuing the double giveaway streak.

From the duo, Black Book arrives as a Slavic myths-inspired narrative-driven RPG adventure featuring card-based combat. Meanwhile, Dodo Peak has you taking the role of a dodo bird attempting to some baby dodos, all wrapped in classic arcade platformer-style gameplay.

The two games giveaways will last until Thursday, August 24. Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak is now confirmed to be incoming as the next freebie, which kicks off on the same date.

Free Events

Forza Horizon 5 is starting off the show with a free weekend to offer its massive Mexico-set world to race using the hundreds of cars available. Next up, Let's Build a Zoo offers a tycoon experience where you build and manage a zoo, with creating new animals from DNA splicing also being a feature.

Also free to play temporarily now is FIFA 23, the latest entry in EA's professional soccer franchise. Lastly, Moonbreaker is having a free weekend until August 23. It is a turn-based strategy entry by Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds. The mind behind this sci-fi universe is famed author Brandon Sanderson.

Big Deals

Hits from the Ukraine Games Festival, No More Robots published indies, and much more are a part of the handpicked big deals we have for you this weekend. Find all that and more below:

DRM-free Specials

Post-apocalyptic and strategy are the themes of the GOG store's DRM-free promotions this weekend. Bethesda's Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition launched onto the platform this week as well, which is also discounted currently. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other summer deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

Neowin may earn a small commission from qualifying purchases.