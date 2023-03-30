Stardock reveals Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova standalone expansion

Stardock has just announced a new stand-alone expansion for its 4X space strategy game Galactic Civilizations IV. The expansion is called Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova and it adds a number of new features, content, and improvements to the game.

Some new civilizations will be added as part of Supernova. Stardock revealed details of a few of them in a forum post:

The Crystalline, once peaceful craftsmen, have been changed by an unprovoked attack from an alien species. They now maintain their love of exploration, but respond quickly to any signs of hostility. Also, the fearsome Korath Clan makes its return to GalCiv! The Korath seek to wipe out all non-Drengin races and are made up of former elite Drengin warriors.

There's also a new super unit called the Terror Stars., which are capable of destroying entire solar systems in the game universe. Looks for the game's combat and Invasions systems to get major changes, and you can also expect some graphical updates, including new UI and icons, and improvements to the modding system. There's no word yet on when Supernova will be released nor how much it will cost.

