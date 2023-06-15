Get the Guacamelee! games free this week on the Epic Games Store

Epic Games is back to giving out two free games this week as part of their regular giveaway. This week, you can get Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition and Guacamelee! 2 to download and keep for free this week until 11 am Eastern time on June 22.

Both games were developed and published by DrinkBox Studios and are based on Mexican culture. They are action-platformer games with support for both single-player and up to four players in co-op modes. The first game has an ordinary farmer find a Legendary Luchador mask and uses it to turn into a hero to help rescue El Presidente's Daughter from an evil cult.

Here's what you can expect:

Non-Stop Fighting Action. An extensive move list, advanced combo engine, and anti-gravity grabs

Multi-dimensional Platforming. Instantly swap between the Worlds of Living and Dead to traverse impossible terrain

Combat moves double as movement, uniting platforming and fighting in a way never seen before

Diverse, detailed world containing lively towns, dark forests, flowery canals and fiery volcanoes

Drop in/out 4-Player local co-operative play, featuring independent dimension swapping

Multiple boss characters (each with unique back stories), wide range of foes, and elite-class enemies

Spectacular player abilities: The Rooster Uppercut, Frog Slam, and “Intenso” turbo-combat mode

Chickens. Lots and lots of chickens

Guacamelee! 2 continues the adventures of this masked hero with even more fighting moves for himself and his chicken form. Here's what you can expect.

New moves like Eagle Boost, Pollo Shot and more add to Juan’s arsenal of combat and platforming abilities.

New powers for Juan’s chicken form! Ridiculous chicken-based platforming, combat and exploration. More chicken than you’ll be able to handle (probably).

An epic adventure through the worlds of the living and the dead, across rifts in time and space -- more gorgeous than ever thanks to a fancy new rendering engine.

Bigger maps, twice as many enemy types as the first game, and a roster of eccentric new bosses.

Discover “trainers” from around the world, defeat their challenges, and upgrade your abilities.

Soundtrack featuring new music from the composers of the original Guacamelee! OST, plus tracks from special guests Mariachi Entertainment System!

Drop-in / drop-out 4-player local co-op through the entire story.

Again, you can download and keep these games forever during the next seven days from the Epic Games Store.