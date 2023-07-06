The free Epic Games Store game this week is the side-scrolling fantasy RPG Grime

Neowin · with 0 comments

Epic Games Store logo

As usual, the Epic Games Store is letting users download and keep a new game for free for the next week. This time it's the unusual side-scrolling action-RPG Grime that's been picked for this offer.

grime

Developed by Clover Bite, and published by Akupara Games, the Grime normally costs $24.99 but is free to download and keep for the next week. The offer expires at 11 am on Thursday, July 13.

Your player character has a black hole for a head and uses mutated living weapons to kill some very strange enemies. Reviews have described it as a Soulslike side-scroller so be prepared to take on a very challenging game.

Here's a quick look at the features of Grime:

  • Eye-Popping Surrealism - Uncover mysterious secrets in weeping caves and face-covered deserts. Meet otherworldly characters in distinct civilizations across an organic, interconnected world - all rendered in unearthly 3D. Face foes born of the world itself, and swallow them whole.
  • Death-Defying Combat - Punish enemies by parrying their attacks, smash them from the ground or even airborne, and absorb them to grow your strength as you wage war on a living world.
  • Living Weapons - Seamlessly swap weapons made of living creatures that mutate form during combat, from clawing swords to centipede whips.
  • Unique Skill Progression - Hunt down and absorb challenging monsters to improve your skills.
  • Challenge Menacing Bosses -Defeat creatures dozens of times your size. Withstand their assault, and consume them to gain game-changing abilities that affect both combat and traversal.
  • Colors of Rot - Discover new abilities, new weapons, and new enemies. Explore Childbed and discover the horrifying mysteries that lie within.
  • • New Game Plus - Old foes challenge you in new ways. Surpass your limits and upgrade weapons and traits with infinite progression. Find and fight a formidable secret boss.

Again you have until July 13 to get this game for free from the Epic Games Store.

Report a problem with article
IO Interactives Project 007
Next Article

Hitman developer opens new studio in the UK to work on the 007 project

Outlook logo with Outlook for the web written next to squares in different shades of blue
Previous Article

The latest Microsoft online issue is keeping Outlook web users from searching their emails

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement