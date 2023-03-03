Google Keep now offers a widget for notes on Android devices

Even though Google seemingly rebranded its Keep app to Keep Notes back in 2018, the Play Store listing uses the name "Google Keep - Notes and Lists" for the note-taking app. For simplicity, we will refer to it as "Keep" for the rest of the article.

Over time, Google has kept adding new features to Keep, and today, it has announced the arrival of note widgets for Android devices.

The idea behind the widget is to drive Google's ambition of making Android a "top class" user experience with respect to multitasking. The Keep single note widget aims to do just that for its note-taking app.

With the introduction of this widget, you can now pin a note or list to the home screen of your Android device. This means that you can toggle the checkboxes in a list without opening the Keep app. Additionally, any background colors or reminders set up for a list will show up in this widget too, and so will a collaborator indicator at the bottom if a note is being shared between multiple people. Google hopes that all of these capabilities present in the Keep widget will help boost productivity.

The new widget experience is now rolling out for all Workspace, G Suite Basic, Business, and Personal Google account users. However, it may take up to 15 days for the feature to become available for some.