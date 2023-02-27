Google announces a bunch of new Android features ahead of MWC 2023

Google today announced a bunch of new features that will be coming to Android and Wear OS. The update is part of Google's feature drop at this week's MWC Barcelona and is meant to improve connectivity, productivity, accessibility, and fun across your Android devices.

Android users can now manage their notes and to-do lists with a new Google Keep widget. The widget can be added to both the Home screen and the watch face. The next feature is support for annotations on PDFs in the Google Drive app, which can be done with a stylus or simply your fingers on the touch screen.

Google Meet app on Android now offers noise cancelation during calls on more Android mobile devices. For those who are into the Androidverse, Fast Pair will allow you to connect your Bluetooth headphones to your Chromebook with a single tap. Bonus if you already have set them up with your Android phone, then the headphones will connect to the Chromebook automatically (just like on iOS, finally!)

Gboard users can rejoice as Google has added new emoji combinations via Emoji Kitchen that lets you remix various emoji, and share them as stickers (or images for apps that don't support stickers). Google Wallet also has some new animations that will confirm that your in-store transactions are successful, with a friendly twist.

Google has also added some important accessibility features. Users can increase the size of content on Chrome by up to 300% to suit their vision preferences while keeping the page layout the same. Wear OS 3+ will be getting a mono-audio mode that will help users limit disorientation. There are also color-correction and greyscale modes that will help users with visual impairments.

Google will be showing off many of these features and a lot more at the MWC Barcelona, 2023. To learn more about the updates coming to Android, click here.