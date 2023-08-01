Google Meet gets support for Q&A moderation during video calls

Google Meet is getting a new feature that allows meeting hosts to moderate questions during video calls. Once enabled, hosts and moderators will be able to review and approve questions before they're shared with meeting participants.

The ability to host Q&A sessions is available on various Google Workspace editions. It can be turned on by going to Host Controls > Meeting Activities section in Google Meet and one Q&A session can have a maximum of 200 questions.

The feature already allows meeting hosts to filter questions, sort them by popularity, upvote questions, hide or delete unwanted questions, and mark questions as answered. They can view all the questions asked in a session by clicking on the Activities button > Questions.

Meanwhile, meeting attendees can also view the questions using the same steps. They can upvote questions asked by everyone but they can only delete their own questions. Participants can also ask questions anonymously to hide their identity from other participants, moderators, or the workspace admin.

The Q&A moderation feature will be disabled by default, but hosts can turn it on using the toggle button "Hide each question until a host approves" in the Host Controls > Meeting Activities section.

When Q&A is enabled for live streams, it gets enabled automatically for meeting participants as well as live stream participants. However, hosts can't disable Q&A for live stream users and this is where the question moderation feature might come in handy.

Google said the "update will help ensure questions are appropriate and on topic before they’re shared broadly with meeting participants." The question moderation feature can work for meetings and in-domain live streams, on the web, and on mobile devices. Its rollout has started and it might take up to 15 days to reach all eligible Workspace users.

Google Meet's Q7A moderation is available to non-profit customers and various Google Workspace editions, including Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade.