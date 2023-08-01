Minecraft's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC pack is live for some turtle and pizza action

Tonight, the latest movie in the huge Teenage Mutant Teenage Turtles kids franchise. Mutant Mayhem, opens in theaters. Microsoft has already been promoting the film with a giveaway of a special Xbox controller with a unique and built-in pizza scent diffuser. Now it's offering another promotion via one of its biggest games, Minecraft.

The official website for the popular sandbox game has revealed that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC pack is now available for purchase and download. The price for the DLC pack is 1,340 Minecraft coins, which is about $7.78.

The DLC lets Minecraft players take control of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael, the four mutated turtles turned into skilled ninja warriors. It also has six locations based on the TNMT universe, such as the New York City sewers, the Channel 6 building, and Dimension X.

The blog post adds that players can encounter some of the turtle's biggest enemies:

Besides a healthy dose of Foot soldiers, mousers, and other heinous henchmen to hone your ninja skills on, brace yourself for nine challenging boss battles, featuring familiar foes such as Leatherhead, Bebop, Rocksteady, Krang, and of course: Shredder himself. Let’s kick shell!

The new DLC pack also has 16 character skins from various characters in the universe. That includes four TNMT skins showing the turtles as they look in the new Mutant Mayhem movie. Finally, Minecraft players can check out 22 new Character Creator TMNT-based items in the Dressing Room.

Developer Mojang recently released the huge and free Minecraft Trails and Tails 1.20 update. It also included native support for the game for Chromebook-based notebooks. It also recently launched a DLC pack based on Disney and Pixar's Incredibles movie franchise.

Earlier this year, a strategy-themed spinoff of the game series, Minecraft Legends, was released on the PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch platforms.