Google Pixel 8 price hike reported, but still impressive

Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 8 could come with a higher price tag compared to its predecessor. A new report suggests that the Pixel 8 could cost between $50 and $100 more, starting from $649 to $699. While disappointing for some users, this price hike follows a trend seen with the Pixel 7a and other flagship smartphones.

Along with the price leak, the Pixel 8's specifications have also surfaced, giving users a glimpse of what to expect. The device is rumored to feature a 6.17-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Tensor G3 SoC will likely power the Pixel 8. The smartphone is expected to offer 8GB of RAM and storage options of up to 256 GB.

Pixel 8 is rumored to feature a 50MP primary camera using Samsung's GN2 sensor, with optical image stabilization (OIS) for improved image quality. In addition, the device is expected to feature a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and an 11MP selfie camera.

A 4,485mAh battery is said to feed the Pixel 8, supporting 24W wired fast charging and 12W wireless charging, which should help users stay connected throughout the day.

Running Android 14 out of the box, the Pixel 8 is expected to offer the latest Android features. One of the most exciting upcoming features is the inclusion of an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, offering users a secure unlocking method.

Previously, Google Pixel 8 Pro prototype images were leaked. The new photos show the new sensor placed beneath the phone's rear photo flash.

It is important to note that these leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt, as Google has officially confirmed nothing for now. However, The Pixel 8 series is expected to be unveiled in early October, with sales starting at the end of the year.

Source: Yogesh Brar (Twitter)