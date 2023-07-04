Google Pixel 8 Pro prototype images get seemingly leak months before official launch

We are still months away from the expected launch of Google's Pixel 8 smartphones. However, someone apparently managed to get a prototype of the Pixel 8 Pro and took pictures of its front and back.

The images were originally posted by a person on Reddit, who later deleted those same phones. However, the cat was well out of the bag at that point as the images got reproduced all over the Internet, including Droid Life.

The new photos show once again the new sensor that's placed beneath the phone's rear photo flash. In a previous leak, it was shown to be some kind of temperature reader for a person's head. Another previous unconfirmed report indicated the main camera among the three rear cameras shown in the leaked image will be a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor, along with a 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 48MP telephoto camera.

The front screen offers up even more info on what may be inside the Pixel 8 Pro. That includes 12GB of Samsung LPDDR5 RAM, along with 128GB of onboard UFS storage from SK Hynix. The bootloader also references something called "ripcurrent". That could be the code name for Google's third generation Tensor in-house mobile chip, which is expected to be in both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Before his post was deleted, the Reddit user who uploaded the photos of the Pixel 8 Pro said he had received it "from the device team in Google for testing.” It's pretty clear that he decided to break an NDA. It's also likely that Google is going to try to go after this person for posting these photos.

We will likely hear more about the Pixel 8 series of phones in the coming weeks and months. Usually, the new flagship Pixel phones go on sale around October along with some other Google hardware devices.