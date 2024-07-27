Microsoft Copilot for Sales adds new ways to share info from Outlook to Teams

Microsoft first made its Copilot for Sales service generally available in February. Since then the company has added more new features for the generative AI assistant that was created specially to help businesses with their sales.

This week, Microsoft revealed some new features it is rolling out in July for Copilot for Sales. In a blog post, the company revealed one of those new features allows information gathered from the Outlook email app to be seamlessly added to Teams meetings and chats.

The blog post showed that after Copilot for Sales summarized emails in Outlook with the Key email info card, users can scroll down to the Share feature in that card, and then click on Share to Teams. You can then click on the individual, team, or channel you wish to send the Outlook email info.

You have the option to make your own edits to the Outlook info summary before you send it to the Teams recipient. There's also an option to write up an extra message to alert the recipient about the Outlook email info with anything else you wish to say.

The blog post mentions some other additions to Copilot for Sales that are being released in July that are designed to help others prepare for a Teams meeting. They include the following:

A meeting prep card will be sent about an hour before a meeting instead of just as the meeting starts. (admin configuration settings coming soon!)

Recent emails in meeting prep now contain information about the last 2 emails sharing the same external contacts who are participating in the meeting.

Finally, Copilot for Sales has added additional language support for CRM (Customer Relationship Management) updates. Previously, just four languages were supported, but the July update increased that number to 10 languages. You can find out more info on those new languages, and how they can be used in Copilot for Sales, on this Microsoft support page.