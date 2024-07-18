The Google Pixel Watch 3 may get a price bump, at least in Europe

Google is gearing up for its Made by Google event on August 13 at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California. Here, the company is expected to take the wraps off its Pixel 9 series, which has leaked multiple times in pink color, and we have also had its design and specifications leak.

There are rumors that since Google has ditched its tradition of launching a new Pixel device in October, the company may also launch the Pixel Watch 3 series. The Pixel Watch 3 has also been leaked a few times. Earlier, Pixel Watch 3 renders appeared on the internet, giving us a good look at the smartwatch.

Then the Pixel Watch 3 appeared on the FCC website with UWB (Ultra-Wideband) and 5GHz Wi-Fi support. Now, a fresh leak has appeared on the internet courtesy of Dealabs, which gives us a peek into the alleged European pricing of the different models of the Pixel Watch 3. The leak also gives us information about the different strap color options for which the Pixel Watch 3 may be available.

According to the report, the Pixel Watch 3 41mm model will be available in four strap color options, namely, Hazel, Obsidian, Pink, and Porcelain. On the other hand, the 45mm model could be offered in Hazel, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

As far as pricing is concerned, the Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm Wi-Fi model could cost you €399 (approx. $436), the Pixel Watch 3 41mm LTE variant €499 (roughly $546), the Pixel Watch 3 45mm Wi-Fi variant could cost €449 (roughly $491), while the LTE variant could cost €549 (approx. $601).

For comparison, the Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi model had a launch price of €349 (roughly $382), while the LTE variant was priced at €399 (approx. $437). The leaked pricing suggests that this year, the Pixel Watch 3 could cost €50 to €100 for the 41mm model. Notably, looking at the leaked pricing, the recently launched Galaxy Watch7 comes with a cheaper price tag and could be a much better option.

Do note that these are leaked European prices If even these prices become true, this won't translate to the Pixel Watch 3 being more expensive in the US.