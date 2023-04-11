Google TV now has over 800 free channels collected in one guide

It used to be that getting good streaming TV content meant spending money on a subscription such as Netflix or Disney Plus. Now, more and more streaming movies and TV shows are available for free, with ads. Today, Google announced a new update of its Google TV streaming OS, with an expansion of its Live TV section.

Google's blog post states:

Starting today, we’re integrating access to free channels from Tubi, Plex and Haystack News directly into the Live tab, alongside the existing lineup of channels from Pluto TV. We’re also launching free built-in channels from Google TV that you can watch without even downloading or launching an app. In total, you can now browse over 800 channels and premium programming, including news channels from NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX.

The Live TV tab has categories on the left for different channel groups, like live news, movies, TV shows, crime, and more. If you also subscribe to a live TV service like Google's own YouTube TV or Sling TV, you can also use the Google TV Live tab to watch those channels as well.

The new feature is available now for Google TV with Chromecast owners, along with Google TV-based smart televisions from Hisense, TCL, Sony, and others. It will also come to TVs with the older the Android TV OS later this year.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.