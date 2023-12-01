GTA Online is finally getting wildlife from story mode, but only on Xbox Series X|S and PS5

Rockstar Games is about to unveil the next chapter in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, but it's not even close to being finished with updates for GTA V's multiplayer mode. The developer has announced a brand-new update hitting in December that will add wildlife, a classic character from GTA IV, drift races, and more to GTA Online.

While plenty of animals roam around in the single-player portion of the GTA V world, GTA Online has never officially received the feature in the 10 years the experience has been available. Unfortunately, PC players will be missing out on this, with only PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions receiving the feature.

Yusuf Amir is also dropping into GTA Online with this update. Originally appearing in GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony expansion as a major supporting character, Amir is coming to San Andreas to be a new quest-giver for players.

Yusuf Amir from GTA IV

"Yusuf still lusts after the finer things in life — chief among them adding to his collection of luxury import vehicles by any means necessary," says Rockstar. "With the help of his cousin Jamal, you'll be charged with planning and executing intricate, high-stakes robberies under the cover of Red's Auto Parts, a new purchasable salvage yard where you'll call the shots."

Another major feature of the December update is a series of new drifting race circuits. Outside of these races, some vehicles will be offered drift tuning modifications at the LS Car Meet as well, letting players show off their drifting skills in the open world's streets.

Rockstar hasn't given a release date for this major update to GTA Online just yet, with only a broad "December" launch window being attached to it. December is also about to be a massive month for the Grand Theft Auto franchise. After years of leaks, rumors, and speculation, the company is just about ready to unveil the debut trailer for GTA VI.