Mozilla Firefox fixes slow startup, 100% CPU use, green screen YouTube videos, and more

Recently, Google found itself in a bit of a tough spot as Mozilla Firefox users started suspecting foul play when they noticed that YouTube would seemingly load slower when it detected that the browser was not Chrome. The tech giant later explained how and why this was not intentional and linked it to adblocker usage.

Although unrelated to that, the latest version of Firefox, 120.0.1, fixes a bug that was causing startup slowdowns. Mozilla explains that the problem was due to the un-optimal usage of cached quota information. While this one is on Windows, Mozilla also adds that a slow startup bug has also been fixed on Linux as well.

The update also fixes a 100% CPU us﻿age bug on particular websites like Google Maps. This had to do with a conflict with GCC compiled code.

A fairly common problem on Firefox, which we alluded to in this article, happens to be related to hardware acceleration support on Mozilla's browser. The firm says that a hardware acceleration bug that would produce a green screen when decoding YouTube videos, has been fixed. Another video-related issue has also been resolved wherein the status bar was still visible when viewing a video in fullscreen mode.

The full changelog for version 120.0.1 is given below:

Fixed a bug that was causing persistent startup slowdowns. (bug 1867095)

Fixed an issue that was causing 100% CPU usage on sites such as Google Maps. (bug 1866409)

Fixed an issue that was causing YouTube videos to show a green screen when hardware acceleration was enabled. (bug 1865928)

Fixed an issue where the status bar was still visible when viewing fullscreen video. (bug 1853896)

Fixed a startup crash affecting Linux users on some aarch64 systems with page sizes other than 4KB. (bug 1866025)

You can download the browser from Neowin's software page or from Mozilla's official website.