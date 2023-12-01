Halo Infinite and Fall Guys pay homage to GTA 6's trailer news with their own reveals

This morning, Rockstar Games got the entire internet to stand up and take notice of its X (formerly Twitter) account, revealing (without actually stating the name) that the first trailer for the upcoming next Grand Theft Auto game would drop on Tuesday, December 5 at 9 am Eastern time.

While that would generally be enough to get people excited, the image used to promote what will likely be called Grand Theft Auto VI also generated some buzz. It used graphic art with silhouetted palm trees and seagulls in what looked like a sunrise.

It didn't take long for other game developers to use that sunrise-like graphic style to make some trailer news announcements of their own, paying homage to the GTA 6 trailer reveal.

Microsoft's official Halo X account posted up news of a new trailer, with the GTA 6 style, for its latest game Halo Infinite. That trailer will debut on Monday, December 4 at noon Eastern time (9 am Pacific time). There's no word on what exactly will be shown in that trailer.

Also, the official X account for the popular free-to-play battle royale-like game Fall Guys also posted its own trailer reveal news with the GTA 6 art style. It states a new trailer for that game will launch on Wednesday, February 6 at 5 pm GMT (noon Eastern time and 9 am Pacific time). One again there's no indication of what will be included in the trailer.

Of course, on Thursday, December 7, starting at 7:30 pm Eastern time, we will have a ton of new trailers, including some game reveals, as part of the 2023 Game Awards. Indeed we now know that developer Sharkmob, the makers of the game Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt, will reveal an all-new game during The Game Awards.

A storm is coming!



Make sure to watch #TheGameAwards for the reveal of our and @LevelInfinite's new game!



Watch it live on Dec 7 at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT / Dec 8 at 01:30 CET#TGA #Sharkmob #LevelInfinite pic.twitter.com/QoHaVPppsZ — Sharkmob (@SharkmobGames) December 1, 2023

The next week is certainly going to be a busy one in the game industry.