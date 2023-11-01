Hit Souls-like 'Lies of P' is getting a sequel, DLC plans also teased by Neowiz

The slowly expanding Souls-like landscape received Lies of P in September of this year, offering an alternate take on the classic The Adventures of Pinocchio tale. The widely well-received action RPG, which also surpassed one million copies sold milestone within 30 days of launch, is already confirmed to be receiving story DLC, but in a recent developer vlog, a sequel was also confirmed.

After thanking fans for their support, the Director's Letter video has Lies of P director Ji Won Choi from developer Neowiz Games saying, “our highest priority is developing the DLC and working on our sequel." While the studio has said it has a DLC in the works, this is the first time that a sequel has been mentioned in this dark fantasy world setting.

"The dev team is putting in significant effort, brainstorming and exploring different aspects of the projects," he adds. For this, Neowiz's development team is currently poised to expand too, with many openings currently available to help with future projects of the Korean studio.

Choi also shared what looks to be concept art from the upcoming DLC, which can be seen above and below. They seem to hint at some sort of sea-based adventure for P this time. Unfortunately for fans, a release window was not given for the new content.

Before the new DLC, a new balance patch is on the way to the base experience. This update will carry changes to some blades and handles to scale them better against more popular weapon combinations, adding Rising Dodge as a default skill instead of having to unlock it, more upgrade materials early on, and other quality of life adjustments. Full patch notes will be coming soon.

Lies of P is currently available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms. It is also a part of Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscription services of Microsoft.