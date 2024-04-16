Manor Lords, Harold Halibut, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, and more hit Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft today announced the next wave of games coming to its Xbox Game Pass subscription programs. The latest titles will be landing to members through the next couple of weeks as part of the second April drop. Moreover, Microsoft is adding three more games to its Game Pass Core (formerly Xbox Live Gold) library soon.

A good mixture of indies, high-profile newly-released titles, and even a popular EA Sports title are a part of the latest wave. Here's everything announced today for Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming:

Harold Halibut (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available now

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available now Orcs Must Die! 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 17

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 17 EA Sports NHL 24 (Console) EA Play – April 18

(Console) EA Play – April 18 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 23

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 23 Another Crab’s Treasure (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 25

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 25 Manor Lords (Game Preview) (PC) – April 26

(Game Preview) (PC) – April 26 Have A Nice Death (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 30

From the list, Harold Halibut, Manor Lords, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, and Another Crab’s Treasure, are all day-one releases onto the service.

Xbox Game Pass Core subscribers don't get new titles as often as the other Game Pass subscription tiers, but this week's the exception, as there are three fresh games being added. Deep Rock Galactic, Superhot: Mind Control Delete, and Wreckfest are now available for no extra cost to Core members.

As new titles arrive, six games are leaving Game Pass services on April 30. Here's the full list:

7 Days to Die (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Besiege (Cloud, Console, and PC)

EA Sports NHL 22 (Console)

Loot River (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Pikuniku (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ravenlok (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Expect the next Game Pass announcement to arrive around April 30, which should carry the reveals for the first half of May.