Starfield Standard, Lies of P, and more soon hit Xbox and PC Game Pass

While the first wave of September Xbox Game Pass titles would have usually been announced last week, if going by the usual cadence, Microsoft has waited until today to give the latest reveal. Starfield's imminent drop into the popular service is probably the reason.

Of course, we are talking about the official September 6 release date of the Bethesda RPG. While the game has already proven to be tremendously popular on both Steam and Xbox storefronts, it is still in its Special Edition early access stage. These advanced days of play Microsoft offered to Starfield Premium, Premium Upgrade, and Constellation Edition owners is almost at an end.

Here are the games incoming to Xbox, PC, and Cloud players on Game Pass in the next couple of weeks:

Gris (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Starfield (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – September 6

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – September 6 Solar Ash (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 14

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 14 Lies of P (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 19

All three of the upcoming games on the list are day-one drops onto the Game Pass services too. In the case of Starfield and Lies of P, pre-installations are also available already for those wanting to jump in the moment the games go live.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks have received a new addition too. Members can now claim three months of Minecraft Realms Plus to spin up a cross-platform play-supported server of their own.

At the same time, nine games are leaving Game Pass on September 15. The latest departure list includes hits like Civilization VI and Metal Hellsinger:

Amazing Cultivation Simulator (PC)

Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventure of Krypto and Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Fuga: Melodies of Steel (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Metal Hellsinger (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tainted Grail: Conquest (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Train Sim World 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The next Xbox Game Pass wave announcement of September should arrive in about two weeks.

Don't forget that Payday 3 is also hitting the service on day-one later this month.