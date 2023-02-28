Hitman developer IO Interactive is working on a new online fantasy RPG

Developer IO Interactive has had massive success with making games in the Hitman spy-assassination series (we will forgive them for the two bad Hitman movie adaptations since they didn't have much to do with them). Today, the developer announced an all-new game, which will be vastly different compared to its Hitman titles.

The game doesn't have a proper title, with IO Interactive labeling it with the code name "Project Fantasy." Yes, that does mean the game has a fantasy setting and is being developed as an online RPG. Aside from that, and a piece of concept artwork you can check out above, there's not much else IO has revealed about the game. There are a few hints that it will be a team-oriented title, IO says:

This idea – that a diverse group of individuals with different skills and strengths can work together and become more than the sum of their parts – is what inspires us. It inspires the fantasy world we are building – and it inspires how we build it.

It's possible that this game could be the same IO title that got leaked back in 2021. The leaked info indicated it was supposed to be an exclusive for Microsoft's Xbox platforms. However, today's official announcement made no mention of any exclusivity deal.

IO's last game, Hitman 3, was released in January 2021. It was also self-published, which allowed the developer a bit more creative freedom. While there won't be a new game in that franchise for a while, the developer did announce a new James Bond game back in November 2020, with the code name Project 007. IO has since been radio silent on the progress of that game, but hopefully, we will get a progress update in the near future.