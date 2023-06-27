Hitman studio's upcoming fantasy RPG looks to be Xbox exclusive

IO Interactive is best known for its inception and continuation of the Hitman series of stealth assassination games. However, the studio has been expanding to include more IPs and genres in its projects, and one of them is a fantasy RPG. While details have been scarce regarding this project, documents from the ongoing Microsoft versus FTC trial may have revealed its platforms.

Spotted by IGN, an internal Microsoft document submitted as evidence for the trial lists IO Interactive's upcoming title as an Xbox platform exclusive release. In a section titled "Expected Release & Previously Shipped Games", Xbox Series X|S and PC is listed as the platforms of "Project Dragon" the codename of the fantasy game.

Adding even more evidence to the exclusivity pile, Xbox Game Studios is also listed as the publisher of Project Dragon in another part of the document. This should also mean that Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers will receive the game day one as part of the subscription services. Rumors have been circulating about IO Interactive developing an Xbox exclusive game since 2021 as well.

Project Dragon does not have a release window yet, with only a piece of concept art being shared by the developer earlier this year. The game is described as an online fantasy RPG with an original setting. IO has said it will be a "world and a game built from the core to entertain players and expand for many years to come."

IO Interactive is also working on a James Bond game since 2022, which is focused on the operative's origin story. Moreover, the studio is one of the developers Microsoft is exploring as an acquisition target. In a recent report based on a trial document, it was revealed that Microsoft has been mulling the acquisition of high-profile studios and publishers like Bungie, Sega, Zynga, IO Interactive, and Supergiant Games.

Via IGN