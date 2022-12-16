Hitman players on Stadia will be able to transfer their progress to other platforms

In line with the impending shutdown of game streaming service Google Stadia, independent game developer IO Interactive has explained how Stadia players can transfer their Hitman — World of Assassination progress to other platforms.

IO Interactive is working on a Stadia Progression Carryover tool, which enables players to carry over their campaign progress, XP, challenge status, item unlocks, mastery levels, and achievements from Stadia to any platform that Hitman 3 is available, which include Epic and Steam on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The company is working to make the tool available at least a week before Stadia breathes its last breath on January 18, 2023. However, players can prepare as early as now by linking their Stadia account to their IOI account. To create an IOI account, launch Hitman — World of Assassination on Stadia, head to the "IOI Account" section, enter your email address and follow the instructions. You can also visit the IOI Account website and see if the correct Stadia account is listed under your ‘Linked Accounts’.

IO Interactive warns that if you don't link your Stadia account to an IOI account before January 18, it will be impossible to transfer your game progress. The deadline for initiating transfers is February 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM UTC.

Some exclusive items that were launched on Stadia, such as the Sunset Rubber Duck, Orange Pinstripe Briefcase, and White Sunset Suit will not be a part of the Stadia Progression Carryover. IO Interactive, however, plans to release them for all players in a future patch.

Back in October, Ubisoft announced that those who purchased Ubisoft titles on Stadia will be able to transfer them to their PCs. CD Projekt Red has also detailed how its Stadia players can transfer their files to a PC.