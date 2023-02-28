Microsoft details what IT Admins should know about Windows 11 Moment 2 Update

February 28, 2023, marks the start of Windows 11's third feature update codenamed "Moment 2" (confusingly, no official update name from Microsoft). Regular customers can learn what the update will bring from our comprehensive review. As for IT Admins, Microsoft has published a detailed FAQ with everything they need to know about the latest Windows 11 release.

The Windows 11 "Moment 2" update, a non-security optional release, is available for those willing to install the latest releases manually via Windows Update. Microsoft will update all Windows 11 22H2 users to the "Moment 2" update next Patch Tuesday, due on March 14, 2023. It will be available through the standard channels: Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), and the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Microsoft wants end users and commercial organizations to adopt the newest Windows 11 update as quickly as possible. Therefore, IT Admins are encouraged to use the preview stage and start internal validation before the March 14 release.

The FAQ section of the post published on the Tech Community forums reveals Microsoft's plans to ship a new major Windows version in the second half of 2023 (the Moment 2 is a feature drop for version 22H2). According to Microsoft, this confusing update scheme is the answer to consumers' feedback asking for "more from their Windows experience." The company can deliver new technology more often by packing features into monthly updates.

As usual, IT Admins can control what capabilities are being offered to their users with new client policies (WSUS). Features behind the commercial control will be disabled on managed devices until they arrive as a part of the next annual feature release. For instance, the new tablet-optimized taskbar is disabled by default.

Microsoft also notes that the new AI-powered Bing, which now sits inside the taskbar search, is not available to Azure AD and Active Directory accounts. Microsoft says it is exploring how to bring this innovation to commercial space while providing proper controls.

You can learn more about deploying Windows 11's latest feature update in a post on the Tech Community forums.