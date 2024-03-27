Homeworld 3 is getting a ton of changes from player feedback before its May 13 release

In February, developer Blackbird Interactive decided to once again delay the release of the long-awaited space-based RTS game sequel Homeworld 3, from March 8 to May 13. This latest, and hopefully final, delay, was because the development team wanted to make some last-minute changes in the game, based on feedback from a private test with outside players, along with feedback from the public War Games demo that was briefly available as part of Valve's Next Fest event for Steam.

Today, the game's Steam page posted a new and massive developer update on all the changes that are being put into Homeworld 3 as part of the feedback from players. One of them will make major changes to the game's controls. Blackbird now says almost all of the game's keyboard input will be rebindable.

There will also be three control schemes when the game begins. One, called Modern, is designed to reach as many players as possible, including people who have never played the previous Homeworld games. Another, called Legacy, is based on the controls in Homeworld 2 Remasters. Finally, the third is called Customize, where the Modern and Legacy setups can be mixed around for a custom control experience.

Homeworld 3 will also increase the hitpoints for each ship in the game by 30 percent compared to earlier versions so in combat it takes longer to destroy ships. Also, the attack move in earlier Homeworld games is back in Homeworld 3. Blackbird says:

Just like in earlier Homeworld games, you will be able to issue Attack Move orders that your units will intelligently obey based on the presence of hostile threats, opening up new avenues for more strategic control of your units.

Other changes include a new slider in the game's settings HUD, and adding more objectives during a War Games mode run.

Barring further delays, we should be able to look forward to playing Homeworld 3 on May 13. The game's impressive Collector's Edition is still available on Amazon for $174.99. It includes, among other things, a 14-inch model of the game's main Mothership, along with smaller models of the game's Hiigaran Destroyer, Torpedo Frigate, and three Recon ships in formation.

You can also play the full version of the game three days early on May 10 with the purchase of the Collector's Edition.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.