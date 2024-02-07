Homeworld 3 gets delayed once more time to May 13 to put in some final tweaks

Homeworld 3 is getting an unexpected delay in its release date, just a few weeks before it was set to be launched on March 8. The new release date for the long-awaited space-based RTS game sequel will now be May 13.

In a post on the game's official site, developer Blackbird Interactive revealed that it had recently invited some players outside the company to play an early full version of Homeworld 3. Based on the feedback of those players, Blackbird decided to delay the launch once again.

Blackbird stated this change will "ensure that we’re making the final tweaks needed to deliver at the level of quality that we strive for and you deserve. "

This is the latest in a long string of delays for the game. When Homeworld 3 was first announced way back in September 2019, it was supposed to come out in late 2022. In June 2022, it was announced the game would launch in the first half of 2023. In May of 2023, another delay was announced, this time to February 2024.

In November 2023, Blackbird revealed what we thought would be a firm launch date of March 8, This latest pushback means the game will be getting closer to two years off its original launch time frame.

Blackbird did release a new and free demo of Homeworld 3 on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest. It showcases the War Games mode. The demo will be available until Feb. 12.

Blackbird also suggested that because of this new release date, orders for the Collector's Edition of the game might have been canceled by Amazon and other retailers. Priced at $174.99, the Collector's Edition still seems to be available on Amazon with the old release date. Blackbird says:

We are ensuring that the retail partners that previously had the CE for sale have all of the updated information on the new release date, and will communicate that information as soon as possible.

It includes, among other things, a 14-inch model of the game's main Mothership, along with smaller models of the game's Hiigaran Destroyer, Torpedo Frigate, and three Recon ships in formation. You can also play the full version of the game three days early on May 10 with the purchase of the Collector's Edition.

