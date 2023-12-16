Homeworld 3 is getting a skirmish mode for its release in March 2024

A few weeks ago, developer Blackbird Interactive announced that the long-in-development sci-fi RTS sequel Homeworld 3 has a definite release date of March 8, 2024. This week, Blackbird posted up a new development update on the game, which confirmed it would include an online multiplayer Skirmish gameplay mode.

The dev update offers the first info on how Skirmish mode will work in Homeworld 3:

For the uninitiated, Skirmish Mode is where you can go head to head against friends, strangers, and the computer in classic deathmatch-style brawls. In Homeworld 3, Skirmish Mode supports up to a max of six players and you can set teams freely. Engage in a chaotic free-for-all, square off in 2v2v2 or 3v3 — or go with some other permutation like 4v2 or 5v1. You can also substitute in computer players with differing difficulty levels or adjust settings like how many resources players start with or whether the game ends when your mothership is destroyed.

The game will be released with eight dedicated Skirmish mode maps, but since Homeworld 3 will also be released with mod support, you can expect to see a lot more Skirmish maps to become available via the in-game mod browser shortly after launch.

Blackbird also says that Skirmish mode will include a way for players to access and use the ships in Homeworld 3's new faction, The Incarnate. The dev update states:

We’ve been tight-lipped about this enigmatic armada because of their role in Homeworld 3’s story, but what I will say is that Incarnate fleets present a unique departure from the strategies and strengths of the Hiigaran navy

The dev update also offered up more info on the game's new co-op War Games mode. Blackbird has already revealed Homeworld 3's PC hardware requirements with a variety of settings.

Homeworld 3 will be released on Steam and the Epic Games Store You can also preorder the game's Collector's Edition on Amazon. Priced at $174.99, it includes, among other things, a 14-inch model of the game's main Mothership, along with smaller models of the game's Hiigaran Destroyer, Torpedo Frigate, and three Recon ships in formation.

