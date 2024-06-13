Homeworld 3 launches its mod tools and its mod webpage on the mod.io site

As it promised months ago, developer Blackbird Interactive has announced on the Homeworld Universe site that it has now added official support for downloading mods for its space-based RTS game Homeworld 3. It has also released official mod tools and an editor for the game.

For people who simply want to download and play mods for Homeworld 3, they can now do so with the in-game Homeworld 3 mod menu, which is powered by mod.io. Right now, only new Skirmish Maps can be downloaded without the need for any additional work. Some mods will have a "Manual Install” label if they need some extra work to download, install, and play. Those mods will also have a “More Info” button that, when clicked, will take users to the mod.io site where they will get the information needed to download and install those mods.

For people who want to make and distribute their mods for Homeworld 3, they can begin by downloading the Homeworld 3 Mod Tools & Editor for free on the Epic Game Store. Please note that you don't have to have purchased Homeworld 3 on the Epic Games Store to make mods for the game.

Once that is done, you can check out a number of documentation files for how to use the mod tools and editor at the Mod.io site. Keep in mind that most of that documentation is focused on making Skirmish Maps for the game, although mod makers with some skills can use the tools to make more than just Skirmish Maps. There's also documentation on how to package and distribute your newly created Homeworld 3 mod on the mod.io site.

Blackbird launched its first content update for Homeworld 3 earlier this week. The 1.1 update added a new Skirmish Map, a new variant of the Suppression Frigate ship and more.