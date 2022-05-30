Honor 70 Series features a triple-camera system, debuts Sony IMX800 camera sensor, and more

Honor has announced the Honor 70 Series featuring the latest Honor Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 12. For content creators, the latest series comes with an "industry-first" Solo Cut Mode Vlog feature that allows for the production of portrait vlogs, and two HD videos at the same time.

Honor's CEO, George Zhao commented on the increasing demand for mobile vlogging, stating:

At HONOR, we always listen to our customers and optimize our products and services accordingly to meet today’s evolving consumer needs. Setting a new standard for mobile vlogging and responding to the growing demand for shooting mobile video content, the HONOR 70 Series delivers a significant leap forward in imaging and video performance, perfect for the younger generation who desires innovative technology and creative solutions when it comes to creating content.

The Honor 70 Series is equipped with a triple-camera system with an axisymmetric camera setup in a curved Dual-Ring design. Additionally, it debuts the Sony flagship 1/1.49-inch IMX800 camera sensor with a 54 MP IMX800 Main Video Camera. It features a 50 MP 122° Ultra-Wide camera that also acts as a Macro Camera. Moreover, the Honor 70 Pro+ and 70 Pro feature Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and an 8 MP Telephoto Camera for 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom.

The Honor 70 boasts a 6.67-inch OLED 58° Curved Display while the Honor 70 Pro+ and Honor 70 Pro are equipped with a 6.78-inch OLED display, and have a fully symmetrical quad curved design. MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 flagship chipset, and Dimensity 8000 chipset power the Honor 70 Pro+, and 70 Pro, respectively, while the Honor 70 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G Mobile Platform. The 70 Series weighs 178 g and has a thickness of 7.91 mm.

The Honor 70 Series comes in colors including Midnight Black, Crystal Silver, Emerald Green, Frosted Gold, and Icelandic Frost. Orders will begin shipping on June 7, with the series available for pre-order starting today. The Honor 70, 70 Pro, and 70 Pro+ will have a price tag of RMB 2,699, RMB 3,699, and RMB 4,299, respectively in China.