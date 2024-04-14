Get the HONOR 70 Lite with 5000mAh battery at its lowest price on Amazon UK

With inflation hitting the UK pretty hard over the last couple of years, there will likely be some of you out there looking for a phone replacement at an affordable price. The HONOR 70 Lite is less than one year old and is now available for £135.28, 32% off of the £199.99 recommended retail price.

Obviously at this price point the device is not going to have flagship specs or anything but it seems like a pretty capable device for general usage. It comes with 5G connectivity, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, a 6.5” display, a 5,000 mAh battery, dual SIM, Android 12, and is unlocked so it can be used across carriers.

Highlighting the features of this phone, the Amazon page reads:

【High Speed Reaponse】The HONOR 70 Lite is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G Mobile Platform to deliver truly global 5G performance, offering enhanced connectivity and processing speeds.(Not include power Adapter) 【HONOR Turbo 4 (+3)GB RAM】Equipped with HONOR RAM Turbo on 4GB RAM model , the HONOR 70 Lite converts 3GB of storage into RAM, which expands the RAM to deliver a smoother operating experience. It can prevent background processes from getting terminated when users switch between apps. 【50MP Ultra Clear Camera】Alongside an 8MP Front Camera, the HONOR 70 Lite boasts a class-leading 50MP triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP Main Camera, a 2MP Macro Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera. It enables users to capture images in vivid detail, even for night shots and selfies. 【5000 mAh Long-lasting Battery】The HONOR 70 Lite is packed with an ultra-large 5000mAh battery, delivers up to 19 hours of online video playback, 26 hours of music streaming, or 52 hours of call on a single charge. With 22.5W Wired HONOR SuperCharge, for a whole day of daily use. 【Smooth Large Screen Experience】The HONOR 70 Lite has a 6.5-inch HONOR FullView Display with a screen refresh rate of up to 90Hz to bring users an immersive experience and smoother visuals. The display also certified by TÜV Rheinland to effectively reduce harmful blue light. 【Google Mobile Services】MagicUI 6.1 based on Android 12, with all Google apps and Play Store, bringing all your favorite apps.

This device has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars suggesting it’s an excellent product. An AI-generated summary of the reviews also states that customers like the value, ease of use, appearance, camera quality, and battery life. They also like the speed and performance.

