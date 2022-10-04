How to go to the address bar without touching the mouse, on Warwagon's Tech Tip Tuesday

Hi, I'm Adam, I'm known as Warwagon on the forum. For the past 19 years, I've been operating my own computer repair business. In doing so, I deal with the average computer user on a day-to-day basis.

Every bit of information I provide for people I do so with the lowest common denominator in mind. It's a common misconception that everyone who joins or browses a tech site is a techie. Some people are just looking for guidance. That is why for some, these tech tips may seem a bit too simplistic but they are educational for others.

Address bar

The following is a keyboard shortcut I recently stumbled upon.

CTRL + L

When you are in a web browser (Chrome, Edge, or Firefox) and If you hold down the CTRL (Bottom left of the keyboard) and press L just once, you are instantly taken to the address bar enabling you to quickly type something in without having to take your hand off the keyboard.

address bar

Once the address has been typed in, just press enter.

Happy Computing!

If you learned something today, great! If not, maybe share your own tech tip in the comments below!

