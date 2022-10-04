A Plague Tale: Requiem, Scorn, Chivalry 2, and more, join Xbox Game Pass

It's the first Tuesday of October, and that means it's time for another Xbox Game Pass announcement. Right on schedule, Microsoft today revealed what's incoming to subscribers on Xbox consoles and PC.

There are a couple of high-profile day-one releases this time too, with A Plague Tale: Requiem and Scorn joining. The popular multiplayer medieval fighting game Chivalry 2 is also a brand-new arrival this time.

Here's everything that's incoming in the next two weeks or so:

Chivalry 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X|S) – October 6

(Xbox Series X|S) – October 6 The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC) – October 6

(PC) – October 6 The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC) – October 6

(PC) – October 6 Costume Quest (Cloud and Console) – October 11

(Cloud and Console) – October 11 Eville (Console and PC) – October 11

(Console and PC) – October 11 Dyson Sphere Program (PC) – October 13

(PC) – October 13 Scorn (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 14

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 14 A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 18

From the list, the social deduction game Eville is also a day-one drop onto the services. Meanwhile, the horror adventure Scorn comes in as a Microsoft platform exclusive. The title also saw a launch date change recently that surprisingly has it releasing a week earlier than previously announced.

As for what's leaving, Bloodroots, Echo Generation, Into the Pit, Sable, Ring of Pain, and The Good Life are dropping out of the subscription platform on October 15. The 20% Xbox Game Pass membership discount can be utilized to add the titles permanently to Xbox libraries too.

As for what's coming beyond these titles, in the latter half of October alone, Microsoft plans to introduce Persona 5 Royal, Gunfire Reborn, and more. Expect the next Game Pass wave announcement to drop on October 18.