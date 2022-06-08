Intel 30.0.101.1735 Arc driver adds support for A730M discrete graphics and more

Earlier today, Intel launched its Arc DCH graphics driver version 30.0.101.1735 for Windows. The new driver brings support for the Arc A730M mobile graphics card, which is a 12GB GDDR6 video card and is one of the fastest Arc models, belonging to the enthusiast Arc 7 lineup. The card has been tested and it appears to be performing close to an RTX 3060 mobile or a Radeon RX 6600M (via 金猪升级包 on Weibo).

Alongside that, the driver also adds support for Sniper Elite 5 on other Arc mobile GPUs. You can find the full release notes below:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Support for Intel® Arc™ A730M Graphics (Codename Alchemist).

Support for Intel® Arc™ A730M Graphics (Codename Alchemist). Intel® Game On Driver support for Sniper Elite 5* on Intel® Arc A350M, A370M, and A730M Graphics. KNOWN ISSUES: Sniper Elite 5* may experience an application crash on some Hybrid Graphics system configurations when Windows® “Graphics Performance Preference” option for the application is not set to “High Performance”.

Sniper Elite 5* may experience an application crash on some Hybrid Graphics system configurations when Windows® “Graphics Performance Preference” option for the application is not set to “High Performance”. Control* and Forza Horizon 5* may experience texture corruption during gameplay.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War* may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Map textures may fail to load or may load as blank surfaces when playing CrossFire*.

Some objects and textures in Halo Infinite* may render black and fail to load. Lighting may also appear blurry or over exposed in the multiplayer game menus.

Guardians of the Galaxy* may exhibit texture corruption on some interactive objects.

Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition* may experience minor texture corruption. Known Issues for Intel® Arc™ Control Checking for driver updates or attempting to install driver updates through Intel® Arc™ Control may sometimes cause an “Error Installing Driver” message to appear.

Smooth Sync is enabled by default when “Application Choice” is selected from the Frame Delivery settings in the Intel® Arc™ Control game settings page.

The Performance Tuning page in Intel® Arc™ Control may erroneously appear visible or configurable on unsupported platforms. When this occurs, changing settings on this page may throw an error message and/or will not function.

A Windows® UAC prompt may occur when launching Intel® Arc™ Control.

To download the driver, head over to Intel's official webpage here.