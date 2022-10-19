Intel Arc 31.0.101.3490 driver adds support for Gotham Knights, Ghostbusters, more

Last week, Intel launched its Arc 7 series GPUs along with a new driver, and today it is releasing updated WHQL-certified version 31.0.101.3491 drivers for Arc, with support for a number of games including Gotham Knights, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and more. Keep in mind that this is separate from the Intel driver for integrated graphics chips.

Notably, Intel did not share any new fixes in the release notes for this driver version. You can find the full changelog below:

First up, here are the highlights for this driver.

Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics for Gotham Knights* A Plague Tale: Requiem* Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed* Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection*



Intel did not disclose any fixes with this release, but there are plenty of Known Issues:

Marvel’s Spider-Man* (DX12) may exhibit scene corruption when Ambient Occlusion is disabled or set to HBAO+.

Payday 2* (DX9) may exhibit texture corruption when aiming down sights.

Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance after applying changes tothe graphics quality. A workaround is to restart the game after applying desired settings.

Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12) may experience missing or corrupted shadows during the Submarine mission.

God of War* (DX11) may experience lower than expected performance on first launch within the main gamemenu.

Genshin Impact* (DX11) may exhibit spot corruption on some map surfaces such as snow.

Resident Evil Village* (DX12) may exhibit color corruption within the Heisenberg Factory area.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of AdobePremiere Pro*.

GPU hardware acceleration not available in Adobe Lightroom* on Intel Arc™ A380 Graphics.

Blender* may exhibit corruptions while using Nishita Sky texture node.

Serif Affinity Photo* crashes after opening the application for the first time.

Topaz Video Enhance AI* is exhibiting lower than expected performance with Intel® Arc™ A380 Graphics.

Some applications may exhibit pixel corruption when Sharpening Filter is enabled globally

and finally, here are the INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES:

Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.

Some applications may exhibit a transparent or blank window when CMAA is set to “Force ON” globally.

Some applications may exhibit pixel corruption when Sharpening Filter is enabled globally.

Arc Control may fail to correctly update. A workaround is to uninstall Arc Control from Add or Remove programs before updating.

Using Arc Control Studio Capture with “In Stream” mode enabled may not correctly record entire clip when under a 1080p resolution setting.

Arc Control may not scale automatically when changing from a 1080p resolution to a 4K resolution.

A 1440p resolution selection in Arc Control Studio Capture may be unavailable when the display native resolution is 4K.

Arc Control Studio Camera overlay position may not retain desired position and size after a system restart.

Hot-plugging peripheral devices such as cameras, microphones, or displays while Arc Control is open may cause Arc Control to become unresponsive.

Some Arc Control Telemetry metrics may not align with 3rd party applications or built-in OS functions.

The Arc Control Studio Camera tab may take longer than expected responsiveness upon the first navigation.

Hot-plugging a secondary display with Arc Control invoked may cause Arc Control to be unresponsive.

Hot-plugging a display with Arc Control Studio Capture audio device set to display audio may cause an error when attempting to capture or broadcast.

You can view the full release notes here (PDF), and download the Arc 31.0.101.3491 WHQL driver by heading over to Intel's official website via this link.