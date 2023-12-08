Intel 31.0.101.5074 Arc driver brings Avatar support, fixes CS 2 flickering, and more

Intel has released a new driver update for its Arc discrete GPUs. The update also works with the Intel Iris Xe (DG1) graphics card as well, along with Intel Iris integrated graphics on 12th gen, 13th gen, and 14th gen processors. The new driver, version 31.0.101.5074, brings support for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, with an 8% performance boost. Speaking of performance boost, the new driver brings 34% gains in other previously released titles as well.

Alongside that, there are bug fixes as well. The full changelog is given below:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics for: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora* Game performance improvements versus Intel® 31.0.101.4972 software driver for: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora* (DX12) Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings Battlefield V* (DX11) Up to 23% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings Crossout* (DX11) Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings Dishonored 2* (DX11) Up to 16% average FPS uplift at 4K with Ultra settings Dying Light 2 Stay Human* (DX11) Up to 31% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition* (DX11) Up to 12% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Highest settings For Honor* (DX11) Up to 14% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Extreme settings Phasmophobia* (DX11) Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1440p with High settings Train Sim World 3* (DX11) Up to 34% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

FIXED ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: Total War: PHARAOH* (DX11) may exhibit corruption after changing resolution in game on certain displays.

Alan Wake* (DX9) may experience application crash when starting a new game.

Cyberpunk 2077* (DX12) may exhibit colorful pixel corruption during gameplay.

Counter-Strike 2* (DX11) may exhibit flickering pixels during gameplay with Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode set to 4X MSAA.

Ghostrunner 2* (DX11) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay.

Far Cry 3* (DX11) may experience application crash during gameplay. KNOWN ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: Fortnite* (DX12) may exhibit line corruption during gameplay with certain Anti-Aliasing settings.

Dead by Daylight* (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI* may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel® Iris™ X e MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel® Iris™ Xe + Iris™ Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel® Core™ Processor (12th -14th Generation) Products:

Dragon Quest X Online* (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP* when using an HDMI* display connection.

May observe “stream has already ended” pop-up after the power events with Capture/Highlights/Broadcast toggle on.

Arc Control may not retain overall application settings in Overlay mode after system reboot. A workaround is to use Desktop mode of Arc Control.

To download Intel's 31.0.101.5074 non-WHQL driver, head over to this page on Intel's official website.