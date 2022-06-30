Intel 30.0.101.1743 Beta Arc driver will now boost your benchmark scores

Back in March, Intel promised that it will release a driver with more features like synthetic benchmark-specific optimizations. However, the company missed its mark as it evidently failed to deliver it. Two months later, the special driver is finally here today in the form of the new Intel Arc 30.0.101.1743 Beta driver. The new feature dubbed "Advanced Performance Optimizations" (APO) will be part of the Intel Arc Control suite. Intel says that this APO feature will gradually expand to cover more benchmarks and games.

The new driver also adds support for new Arc A770M and A550M discrete mobile GPUs. You can find the full changelog below:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Support for Intel® Arc™ A770M and A550M Graphics (Codename Alchemist).

Support for Intel® Arc™ A770M and A550M Graphics (Codename Alchemist). Intel® Game On Driver support for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak*, F1 22*, and Arcadegeddon* on Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics.

Advanced Performance Optimizations: A new feature now available within Arc Control that allows users to select and enable advanced application optimizations. The initial implementation of the feature only affects 3DMark Timespy and 3DMark Port Royale. Integrated graphics performance, as well as discrete GPU game and content creation applications will see no performance impact from the disabling of the optimizations. FIXED ISSUES: Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition* (DX12), Horizon Zero Dawn* (DX12), F1 2020*(DX12), Crossfire* (DX9) and Euro Truck Simulator 2* (DX11) may experience texture corruption during gameplay.

Horizon Zero Dawn* (DX12) may experience an application crash or game hang when entering a race.

The Sims 4* (DX9) may intermittently experience an application crash when loading a save file.

Ghostwire: Tokyo* (DX12) may experience an intermittent application crash or hang during gameplay.

The Sims 4* (DX9) may intermittently experience an application crash when loading a save file.

Ghostwire: Tokyo* (DX12) may experience an intermittent application crash or hang during gameplay. KNOWN ISSUES: F1 22* (DX12) may experience an application crash or hang when using ‘high’ or above quality settings with ambient occlusion set to ‘AMD FidelityFX CACAO’. A workaround is to disable or change this option within the games setting page.

Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12), Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint (DX11), Strange Brigade* (DX12) and Forza Horizon 5* (DX12) may experience texture corruption during gameplay.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege* (DX11) may experience texture corruption in the Emerald Plains map when ultra settings are enabled in game. A workaround is to select the Vulkan API in game settings.

Gears 5* (DX12) may experience an application crash, system hang or TDR during gameplay.

Sniper Elite 5* may experience an application crash on some Hybrid Graphics system configurations when Windows® “Graphics Performance Preference” option for the application is not set to “High Performance”.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War* (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Map textures may fail to load or may load as blank surfaces when playing CrossFire*.

Some objects and textures in Halo Infinite* (DX12) may render black and fail to load. Lighting may also appear blurry or over exposed in the multiplayer game menus. Known Issues for Intel® Arc™ Control Checking for driver updates or attempting to install driver updates through Intel® Arc™ Control may sometimes cause an “Error Installing Driver” message to appear.

Checking for driver updates or attempting to install driver updates through Intel® Arc™ Control may sometimes cause an “Error Installing Driver” message to appear. Smooth Sync is enabled by default when “Application Choice” is selected from the Frame Delivery settings in the Intel® Arc™ Control game settings page.

The Performance Tuning page in Intel® Arc™ Control may erroneously appear visible or configurable on unsupported platforms. When this occurs, changing settings on this page may throw an error message and/or will not function.

A Windows® UAC prompt may occur when launching Intel® Arc™ Control.

To download the new Arc 30.0.101.1743 Beta driver, head over to Intel's official website at this link.