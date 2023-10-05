Intel Arc driver adds Forza Motorsport support, AC Mirage, and up to over 2X performance

Intel has released its latest graphics drivers for its Intel Arc and Iris Xe GPUs. The non-WHQL driver release version number is 31.0.101.4885. It includes "Game on" support for Microsoft's racing sim Forza Motorsport and Ubisoft's action game Assassin's Creed Mirage. It also has performance improvements for many more DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games compared to previous Intel graphics driver releases.

Here are the release notes:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for: Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Forza Motorsport Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4826 software driver for Forza Motorsport (DX12) Up to 19% uplift at 1440p with High settings

Resident Evil 4 (DXR) Up to 27% uplift at 1080p with High Ray Tracing settings

The Last of Us Part 1 (DX12) Up to 12% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings Game performance improvements versus Intel® 31.0.101.4669 software driver for8 War Thunder (DX11) Up to 9% uplift at 1080p with Maximum settings

Payday 3 (DX11) Up to 37% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Naraka: Bladepoint (DX11) Up to 5% uplift at 1080p with Highest settings

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (DX11) Up to 32% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Final Fantasy XIV Online (DX11) Up to 7% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition (DX11) Up to 42% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (DX11) Up to 88% uplift at 1080p with High settings

Total War: Warhammer 2 (DX11) Up to 10% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Tomb Raider (DX11) Up to 10% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Mad Max (DX11) Up to 6% uplift at 1080p with Very High settings

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor (DX11) Up to 14% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (DX11) Up to 90% uplift at 1080p with Extra settings

Deus Ex: Human Revolution (DX11) Up to 119% uplift at 1080p with High settings

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (DX11) Up to 8% uplift at 1080p with Very High settings

BeamNG.drive (DX11) Up to 10% uplift at 1080p with High settings

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (DX11) Up to 22% uplift at 1080p with Ultra High settings

Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition (DX11) Up to 9% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings FIXED ISSUES: Intel Arc Graphics Products: EA Sports FC 24 (DX12) may experience application crash during gameplay.

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption on characters.

Starfield (DX12) may experience sporadic instability in some areas of the game.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (DX12) may exhibit color corruption during gameplay.

Fortnite (DX12) may experience application crash when Global Illumination setting is set to Lumen Epic.

Adobe After Effects may experience an application crash during render operations.

Some Intel Arc A-Series Graphics notebooks may incorrectly report a higher value than expected for default clock frequency value. KNOWN ISSUES Intel Arc Graphics Products: Starfield (DX12) may exhibit corruption when using Dynamic Resolution Scaling. A workaround is to change the Render Resolution Scale slider value.

Starfield (DX12) may exhibit texture corruptions on certain objects and light sources during gameplay.

Minecraft (DX12) may exhibit color corruptions in night scenes when ray tracing setting is on.

Halo Infinite (DX12) campaign may experience an application crash on some system configurations.

Dead by Daylight (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. INTEL ARC CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP when using an HDMI display connection.

May observe “stream has already ended” pop-up after the power events with Capture/Highlights/Broadcasttoggle on.

Arc Control may not retain overall application settings in Overlay mode after system reboot. A workaround is to use Desktop mode of Arc Control. Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning (BETA): Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel® will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases

You can download the new drivers here and read the full release notes here in PDF format.