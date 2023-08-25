Intel fixes the supposed free overclock it provided with its Arc A380 via new Windows driver

A few days ago, Intel had released a new WHQL-signed driver update for its Arc GPUs that debuted a new Intel PresentMon monitoring tool. Alongside that, the driver also promised performance boost in DirectX 11. Interestingly, however, and although this was not in the release notes, the driver also bumped up the core clocks of the Arc A380 by a decent +150MHz as discovered by Neowin forum member Eternal Tempest.

Intel however has released a new driver today and it has rectified this issue. The company says some Arc A380 variants were reporting this higher clock speed. The full changelog of the new driver version 31.0.101.4669 is given below:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics for: Armored Core 6* FIXED ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: Shadow of The Tomb Raider* (DX11) may experience an application crash after loading to game menu.

Some Intel® Arc™ A380 products may incorrectly report a higher value than expected for default clock frequency value. KNOWN ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection* (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption on characters.

Halo Infinite* (DX12) campaign may experience an application crash on some system configurations.

Dead by Daylight* (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI* may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Adobe After Effects* may experience an application crash during render operations. Intel® Iris™ X e MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel® Iris™ Xe + Iris™ Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP* when using an HDMI* display connection.

May observe “stream has already ended” pop-up after the power events with Capture/Highlights/Broadcast toggle on.

Performance Graphs may scale incorrectly after waking up from sleep.

To download the new driver, head over to this page on Intel's official website. This is a beta (non-WHQL) driver so if you are not bothered about any of the above release note changes, you can skip this driver and wait for the next WHQL release.