Intel releases another unexciting Arc driver, optimized for Diablo IV, Street Fighter 6

Intel has released its newest Windows graphics driver for Arc with beta version 31.0.101.4382. The driver comes optimized for Diablo IV and Street Fighter 6, and also claims to boost performance in Total War: Warhammer III in the Mirror of Madness benchmark by less than five percent.

The release notes for the new 31.0.101.4382 driver are given below:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics for: Diablo IV*

Street Fighter 6* Game performance improvements versus Intel® 31.0.101.4369 software driver for: Total War: Warhammer III* (DX11) – Mirror of Madness Benchmark Up to 4% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

FIXED ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: Certain applications using Vulkan* API may experience an application crash.

The Last of Us Part 1* (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Unreal Engine* 5.2 Editor may experience an application crash.

Street Fighter 6* (DX12) – Battle Hub Benchmark may exhibit lower than expected performance KNOWN ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Topaz Video AI* may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel® Iris™ Xe MAX Graphics Products:

Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel® Iris™ X e + Iris™ X e MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel® Core™ Processor Products: Total War: Warhammer III* (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0* (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain light sources such as fire.

Conqueror's Blade* (DX12) may experience an application crash during game launch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem* (DX12) may experience application instability during gameplay. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

With Intel® Arc Control installed, systems may experience slightly higher than expected power consumption during system sleep or hibernate.

May observe “could not stop Highlights” notification when stopping Auto-Game Highlights.

The Camera on-screen preview may incorrectly persist when switching between Desktop and Overlay modes.

The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP* when using an HDMI* display connection. Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning (BETA): Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel® will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.

The driver can be downloaded from Intel's official website by visiting this link.

Arc release notes seem to be getting boring slowly. Initially, there were typically double-digit percentage gains from game optimizations and even synthetic benchmarks would be getting improvements. However, since the previous release, the new driver performance gains noted haven't been anything much to write home about. This could mean there isn't untapped potential left in Arc anymore.