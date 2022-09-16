Intel to kill Pentium and Celeron brands come 2023 for mobile chips

Intel has announced today that it is killing the well known "Pentium" and "Celeron" branding for its mobile processors releasing in 2023 and beyond. They will be replaced by a simple "Intel Processor" branding instead. The company states that the reason for this is to simplify its lower end product stack.

Josh Newman, Intel vice president and interim general manager of Mobile Client Platforms announced the change stating:

Whether for work or play, the importance of the PC has only become more apparent as the torrid pace of technological development continues to shape the world. Intel is committed to driving innovation to benefit users, and our entry-level processor families have been crucial for raising the PC standard across all price points. The new Intel Processor branding will simplify our offerings so users can focus on choosing the right processor for their needs.

Intel did not speak of desktop CPUs, so it is unclear if the branding will continue to be used for desktop SKUs or not.

The Pentium branding was introduced back in 1993 and Celeron followed five years later in 1998. While both of these are associated with entry level basic products today, the Pentium, especially, denoted mainstream and high performance parts at least until the Intel Core CPUs debuted in 2006.