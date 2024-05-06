Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 are coming to Xbox Game Pass

Lords of the Fallen

Microsoft usually announces new games arriving to its Game Pass subscription services every couple of weeks, giving members an entire wave of new titles to look forward to. This time, though, a publisher has revealed an upcoming injection, with major releases involved, in a simple press release.

Following rumors from just last week, CI Games has now confirmed that Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 are headed to Game Pass. Per the document available on the financial website Bankier.pl, the agreement with Microsoft had been signed on May 3, 2024.

Unfortunately, a specific date for when the games will arrive to Xbox and PC Game Pass is not mentioned in the document. It does say the duo will join the "Game Pass program conducted by Microsoft in year 2024," so they should land sometime this year at least.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

For those in the dark, Lords of the Fallen is the Hexworks-developed soulslike that released in 2023. The Unreal Engine 5-powered dark fantasy title is a reboot of the 2014-released title of the same name, and this time offers a much more expansive experience and a unique "two world" gameplay environment that players can jump between at will.

Lords of the Fallen just received its biggest update yet with 1.5 "Master of Fate" Patch recently too. It brought new modifiers like randomized loot and enemies, adjusted density of encountered mobs, enabled permadeath, and many other ways to tweak the campaign difficulty depending on the player's taste.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 meanwhile is the sixth and latest entry in CI Games' tactical stealth series. Players are tasked with eliminating targets in highly varied environments with everything from long-distance sniper shots to close-quarter combat and stealthy infiltration missions available.

With no confirmed launch date yet for Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 on Game Pass, subscribers will have to keep an eye on new wave announcements from Microsoft to see if they are included in the coming months.